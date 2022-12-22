Winter has arrived for Wisconsin with 'once in a generation' storm

Wisconsin is hunkering down.

Ahead of a massive weather system expected to drop the trifecta of wintry weather — snow, wind and bone-chilling temperatures — on much of the country, local residents and officials are reconsidering travel plans and assessing the potential fallout of the incoming front, which began moving into Wisconsin late Wednesday.

The storm — described as a “once in a generation“ event because it’s expected to affect nearly every state in the country — arrived, by serendipity, on the first day of winter.

But there’s little that’s charming about a dangerous front moving in just as college students are traveling home, shoppers are out making last-minute purchases, and several schools were scheduled to be in session for a day or two before beginning their holiday breaks.

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.

Lee Enterprises’ chief meteorologist Matt Holiner predicts much of the state will get 3 to 5 inches of snow, mostly overnight Wednesday and through the first half of Thursday. But directly behind it is band of ice-cold air that, by Friday morning, will bring wind chills as low minus 30 degrees to the Madison area and even colder up north.

“Don’t underestimate this storm,” Tim Carnahan, superintendent of the Wisconsin State Patrol, told reporters Wednesday. “The conditions are such and the temperatures are such that things like salt are going to be in many cases ineffective. It’s just too cold and the wind would blow the salt off the roadway anyway.”

Dane County officials said they planned to have 60 plows on the road in the days ahead.

“We ask that you give our plow drivers plenty of room to do their work,” County Executive Joe Parisi said. “The bottom line is, driving will be difficult, so please minimize driving once the storm begins.”

The National Weather Service said Wednesday the storm was so large and encompassing that, as of Wednesday afternoon, about 190 million people were under some type of winter weather advisory.

Wintry weather, of course, is old hat for the Badger State.

But this time around, the timing could hardly be worse.

Those planning to travel for the holidays are encouraged to plan ahead and monitor winter road conditions on 511wi.gov online, on the 511 phone app or on Twitter at @511WI.

‘Piece of cake’

Retailers looking to close out the holiday season in the black were also bracing for the storm, which promised to keep shoppers home and stores closed on what are typically among the busiest shopping days of the year.

To Jen Van Wart, owner of clothing store Twigs at Hilldale Shopping Center, a snowstorm putting a further dent in sales feels like “a piece of cake” compared to the other economic curveballs thrown the shop’s way over the years.

In just over a decade, the store has weathered the Great Recession of 2008, the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the skyrocketing cost of goods and services caused by inflation, she said.

“I know going into today we were going to see a very busy day,” said Van Wart, whose shop was formerly housed on Monroe Street, adding an early closure is a possibility Thursday. “We were able to strategize bringing in some extra people. We are probably going to see three days of business in one.”

Amy Moore, owner of State Street gift shop Little Luxuries, said she saw a swift uptick in foot traffic Wednesday. But that may not be enough to get rid of extra holiday inventory, she said.

Even so, the store had a “strong year,” she said, adding that the storm might deter some shoppers from visiting Downtown. “There are always ups and downs throughout the holiday season.”

On the East Side, A Room of One’s Own bookstore is also prepared for possible dips in sales and closures over the next few days.

“The storm is likely to have an impact on our holiday sales, which are so far down a little bit from last year,” said owner Gretchen Treu. “I’m hopeful that most folks will stop in (when the storm lifts), or order a gift code, audiobook membership or book subscription through our website.”

Students in limbo

UW-Madison freshman Cameron Van Os hadn’t checked the status of his flight home to Los Angeles. But he probably should, the electrical engineering major acknowledged Wednesday, as he sat in Union South cramming for his last economics final. Like many final exams this week, Van Os’ exam is online, and his professor is giving students more time to complete it.

UW-Madison announced Tuesday it would remain open for final exams through Friday, when wind chills are expected to dip to minus 30 degrees. University Housing said it will accommodate dorm residents who are unable to leave due to weather by the time residence halls are due to close at noon Friday.

Two students heading north, junior Sarah Nehls and sophomore Evelyn Payne, are preparing to wait out the storm in their off-campus apartments if need be. Payne was sticking around for her chemistry exam Wednesday and planned to head home to Minnesota on Thursday morning if possible. If she deems the weather too bad, she’ll stay put.

“I wish we were done last week,” Payne said with a sigh.

Nehls, a Fredonia native, said her trek home is happening earlier to avoid the winter weather.

Nehls won’t be braving the snow and cold for her exams, but her roommates will: Some of their professors sent out emails affirming exams would still be held in person.

“I know a lot of other students have had to change their plans — just one more thing on top of finals, right?” Nehls said.

An early break

Many area school districts already planned to start their winter breaks around the time of the storm, but others are calling off a day early because of the weather.

The Mount Horeb, Oregon, Monona Grove and Baraboo school districts all announced Wednesday that school and after-school events would be canceled on Thursday, one day before winter break was scheduled to start.

“The region is in store for some blizzard-like conditions. I am worried about families needing to travel to their holiday destinations,” Mount Horeb Superintendent Steve Salerno said to families on Facebook.

The Waunakee and Verona school districts were already set to start winter break on Thursday but announced that their buildings would also be closed to all staff Thursday due to the storm.

The Madison School District’s winter break started on Wednesday. Middleton-Cross Plains, Stoughton and DeForest school districts’ winter breaks were scheduled to start Thursday.

A number of other south-central Wisconsin school districts had already called off school for Thursday.

State Journal reporters Emilie Heidemann, Olivia Herken, Lucas Robinson, Mitchell Schmidt and Kimberly Wethal, and The Associated Press, contributed to this report.