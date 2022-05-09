 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Windsor four-plex fire displaces residents, kills cat, Dane County authorities say

Fire flames generic file photo

A fire Saturday night at a four-plex in Windsor displaced residents and killed a cat, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 11 p.m. Saturday, Dane County deputies and fire crews from numerous jurisdictions responded to a report of a residential fire in the 6700 block of Windsor Ridge Lane in Windsor, Sheriff’s Lt. Don Dudley said in a statement.

A neighbor reported seeing smoke and flames coming from a garage attached to a four-plex residential unit that suffered significant damage from the fire, Dudley said.

The residents were safely evacuated, and no human injuries were reported, Dudley said.

The blaze is not considered suspicious, but the exact cause remains under investigation, Dudley said.

