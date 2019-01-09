Strong winds pushed a garage fire into the back side of an East Side home Tuesday afternoon, with substantial damage but no injuries reported.
The fire happened at about 4:50 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Dempsey Road, the Madison Fire Department said.
Visible flames and smoke were visible in the detached garage as firefighters arrived on scene, with additional crews called in because of the high winds.
"The high wind conditions were pushing the flames toward the house," said fire prevention officer Amy Lampe.
The fire was brought under control but crews were unable to prevent extension of the fire into the rear room of the house.
"Damage to the detached garage and to multiple vehicles parked adjacent to the garage was substantial," Lampe said.
No damage estimate or cause of the fire was given, and the fire remains under investigation.