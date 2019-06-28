The strong thunderstorm that blew through the area Thursday afternoon blew over a semi trailer near DeForest, with the driver sustaining minor injuries.
The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 51, just south of Highway 19, DeForest police said.
The semi rolled over toward the grassy median, so the driver side door was down on the ground, not allowing the driver to get out.
DeForest and Windsor Fire and EMS arrived on scene to get the driver out of the cab. He was taken to a local medical facility to get treatment for minor injuries.
"It was determined a sudden high wind gust caused the semi to tip over," the police report said. "No citations were issued to the driver."
Southbound Highway 51 was closed at Highway 19 for about 2 1/2 hours while crews worked at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved.