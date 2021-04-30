Willkommen Hunde: Dogs to be allowed at Olbrich Park beer garden

German shepherds, French bulldogs and golden retrievers are no longer 86ed from the German-style beer garden in Madison's Olbrich Park.

In a blog post Friday, The Biergarten at Olbrich Park said non-service dogs will now be allowed into the popular beer garden located in the East Side park. It's been the No. 1 request of customers, the post said.

"Time to get leashed up and head out for a pint — at long last, our furry friends can join the fun here at the Biergarten!" the post said.

Mike Bare, one of three co-owners of the beer garden, said staff would hear daily from people wanting to bring dogs in, but weren't allowed to under an old city ordinance.

"Every day somebody would walk up to the entrance with a dog, and we'd have to turn them away, which is unfortunate," Bare said.

But early last year, the City Council overhauled a dogs in parks ordinance, opening up most parks to on-leash dogs.