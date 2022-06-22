Williamson Street crash prompts calls for change, but city says it has few options

Monday morning’s crash on Williamson Street felt familiar to Jon Hain.

A driver, suffering a "medical event" according to authorities, crashed into two buildings, including the Willy Street Treasure Shop at 1012 Williamson.

The thrift store joined a list of Williamson Street businesses that have been struck by cars, including Mother Fool's Coffeehouse, where Hain is a co-owner.

“My first thought is, ‘Oh no, not again,’” Hain said.

But while some Marquette Neighborhood residents and businesses are asking the city to do something, Madison’s Traffic Engineering division says few easy solutions exist for making Williamson Street safer.

Not including Monday's crash, five cars have struck buildings on Williamson Street since 2018, Madison Police said. Before Monday, the most recent crash on Williamson came last August, when a driver swerved into Change Boutique at the corner of South Baldwin Street.

In May 2018, an SUV hit Ha Long Bay, a Vietnamese and Thai restaurant at the corner of Williamson and Dickinson streets. And in 2016, the Mother Fool's crash closed the coffee shop for nearly a month.

The record of crashes stretches back even further, including an office in 2006 and the now-closed Radio Specialty Co. in 2001. When Hain bought the Mother Fool’s building, the property records included a newspaper clipping from the “late 1960s or early 1970s” with a photo of a “semi truck impaled” in the storefront, he said.

Marquette residents are relieved that nobody was seriously injured, but their frustration is beginning to boil over, said Dr. Jatinder Cheema, the former president of the Greater Williamson Area Business Association and director of A Place to Be, a meeting space on Williamson Street.

“Why can’t something be done?” she said. “Why does this keep happening?”

“It’s such a pattern now,” said Lance Lattimer, secretary of the Marquette Neighborhood Association and chair of its transportation and safety committee. “The residents of the Near East Side have gotten far too accustomed to this kind of thing.”

Cheema, Hain and other area residents and business owners have suggestions, such as slowing traffic and asking for an “in-depth study” of the street.

The threat of crashes works against efforts to make the street a vibrant area for small businesses, Cheema said.

“In my opinion, the cars are going too fast,” she said. “Even if there is a speed limit, people are texting.”

Hain said he planned to contact his alderman, Brian Benford, with suggestions and ask for the city to implement a “combination of solutions”: protective barriers, such as planters and other structures, and working to slow speeds on Williamson. Benford did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Nikki Anderson, owner of Change Boutique, said she didn't know where the problem stemmed from. “I’m not a civil engineer,” she said, but noted that construction cutting off access to East Washington Avenue might also temporarily be contributing to the problem.

“East Washington is built to withstand that level of traffic and Willy Street isn’t,” she said. “You can’t make it what it’s not.”

"The common neighborhood view was that when East Washington was reconstructed in the early 2000s, drivers discovered Willy Street as an alternative and never gave it up," said former 6th District Ald. Marsha Rummel.

But traffic volumes on Williamson have still not reached pre-pandemic levels, according to Thomas Mohr, a Madison traffic engineer.

Meanwhile, the city has set the speed limit on Williamson to 25 mph, — and only residential streets are eligible for a program that lowers speed limits to 20 miles per hour. And Wisconsin law does not permit speeding cameras and red light cameras, Mohr said.

Last year, Traffic Engineering analyzed the previous crashes on Williamson and found few commonalities between each. The crashes all occurred at different intersections, and some were due to drunken driving or medical incidents at the wheel.

"It seems like an overall trend, but there's no specific thing you can point at," Mohr said.

The one commonality: In five recent car crashes into buildings on Williamson, including a 2012 crash at Batch Bakehouse's old location, every building hit stood at an intersection.

A parking lane creates a buffer between the street and buildings, Mohr said, except at street corners and at rush hour. Even then, the heavier traffic prevents speeding; high-speed crashes mostly take place when traffic is lighter, he said.

Most notably, the distance between buildings and the street on Williamson is smaller than on other streets, with just five feet of sidewalk separating the road from many of the buildings, Mohr said.

"There's more opportunity on Willy Street," Mohr said. "If there's a crash and the vehicle goes off the street, it's pretty much guaranteed to hit a building."

The tight dimensions make adding physical barriers, like bollards, a challenge, he said. And the road's position on the Isthmus makes it difficult to add lanes, while eliminating lanes would just add new problems by creating more congestion, which would lead to "increased rear-end crashes," he said.

Lattimer said he had heard similar caveats about the width of Williamson from Traffic Engineering.

But he pointed to other streets with similar widths and building positioning, such as Johnson and Regent streets, and Atwood Avenue — noting that all see fewer car-building crashes, he said.

"It can't all be chalked up to bad luck," he said. "There has to be a difference somewhere."

Atwood offers the closest comparison, Mohr said, as its buildings stand close to the street. But those buildings are still further back than those on Williamson.

And the cross-street traffic on Atwood and Monroe doesn't match the levels on Williamson, where the commercial activity stretches for longer and occupies more street corners.

But Lattimer also said that Traffic Engineering had previously cited Williamson's role as a conduit through the Isthmus as a reason to keep speeds relatively high.

"Their primary concern is to move traffic as quickly and efficiently as possible," he said. But the city could take measures that allow cars to move through the area while improving safety, Lattimer said, such as turning the parking lanes into turning lanes.

But businesses have opposed removing parking lanes in the past, Mohr said — adding that removing the lanes would likely result in increased speeds.

And most of the car-versus-building crashes on Williamson have happened at off-peak hours, Mohr said, noting that there isn't a tradeoff between safety and moving traffic through the Isthmus.

"I am hoping that Williamson Street is able to contribute its fair share of traffic flow on the Isthmus, but to do that in balance with the needs of the community, pedestrians and bicyclists," said Marlisa Kopenski Condon, an Marquette Neighborhood Association board member.

The Marquette Neighborhood Association has advocated for other measures in the past, such as moving power lines on Williamson underground and planting full-sized trees that studies show lead to reduced speeds, Lattimer said.

That idea failed to gain traction: Undergrounding costs around $500,000 a block on average and "less directly" provides traffic calming benefits, Rummel said.

The association also proposed adding raised intersections, Lattimer said, which did not come into existence either.

"They haven't been as receptive as we would like in addressing those concerns," Lattimer said. "This is one more serious crash to add to the list. I hope it changes their mind.

Traffic Engineering has made changes to Williamson in the past. In 2011, the division narrowed the street width by four feet between Blount Street and Baldwin Street, added pedestrian islands and colored crosswalks and installed "yield to pedestrians" signs, Mohr said. Other pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly renovations have followed since 2018, he said.

The Marquette Neighborhood Association is working to schedule a meeting including the business association, Madison Police and Traffic Engineering, Lattimer said.

Unlike Haim and Lattimer, Anderson has no plans to engage with the city on Williamson's traffic patterns: She said she remains focused on rebuilding her business.

"It shouldn't be something that I have to advocate for," she said. "It's pretty clear that there's an issue. I don't need to remind anybody that it's self-evident."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.