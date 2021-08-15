Willa Brown Aviation Academy hosts camp for underserved kids

At the Willa Brown Aviation Academy, diversity is paramount.
Acording to a news release from the academy, the aviation industry is overwhelmingly white and male. It cites statistics from USA Today: Among 155,000 professional aviators, 5.6% identify as women, 3.4% are Black, aless than 1% are Black women.
Fareed Guyot, a Madison-based pilot and the president of the Willa Brown Aviation Academy, hopes to change that.
“How do we make the industry do a better job of being diverse?” Guyot said. “I think that one way to help underserved communities become more integrated is to break down those traditional barriers. We (can) catch people early and get them excited about aviation, let them know that there's an airport nearby. It's not something you just see fly overhead.”
To drum up interest in aviation and open up the career path to more kids, the Willa Brown Aviation Academy will host Madison’s first aviation program for underserved youth ages 12 to 17 starting next week. Camp Willa is a 5-day camp that seeks to “create lifelong aviation enthusiasts” while educating students about potential career options.
The camp is four years in the making. Guyot was inspired by the aerospace career education programs run by the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals. He had the opportunity to chaperone one of these academies in 2019, and later enlisted the help of fellow pilots Susan Schwaab and Michael Griffin to launch their own version of the program in Madison. After a few false starts due to scheduling issues and COVID-19 precautions, the team finally got together this past December to start planning for the first Camp Willa.
“We’ve been going full throttle since then, no pun intended,” Guyot said.
Generations of pilots
The academy is named after Willa Brown, the first Black woman to earn a pilot's license in the U.S. Brown’s family granted the organization permission to use her name — a privilege they rarely grant to groups, Guyot said.
In all, 18 students applied and have been cleared to attend Camp Willa. The camp itself will consist of three days of presentations, tours and hands-on activities at the Dane County Regional Airport and Middleton Municipal Airport. Campers will have the option to receive a free airplane ride through a partnership with the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagle Program during the last two days of the camp. The association has given more than 2 million children their first airplane ride since 1992.
“It's kind of a turnkey program,” Guyot said. “I know there are young Eagle pilots who have given flights to young Eagle pilots who have given fights to other young Eagle pilots. We have several generations of pilots that have perpetuated that spark.”
Camp Willa comes at an opportune time for the industry. According to Guyot, airlines are facing a major staffing shortage. United Airlines has already announced its goal to hire 10,000 pilots in the next 10 years, and they want 5,000 of those pilots to be women and minorities. Many organizations are now looking to invest in middle school and high school students, he said, and “part of that pipeline is camps like ours.”
Though registration for the camp is now closed, Guyot stated that Camp Willa has a five-year plan and will hold more sessions in future summers. The academy’s goal is to expand to offer camps that focus on other career areas in aviation such as maintenance and administrative air traffic control. They are also looking to garner donors, as the program is currently self-financed by the academy's board.
Willa Brown Aviation Academy may host a shorter, pop-up version of the event later this fall, dependent on the success of the summer camp.
“Even though the aviation community here in Madison is overwhelmingly white, there are a lot of people who are trying to figure out, ‘How do we diversify?’” he said. “We've had overwhelming support from everyone to facilitate this type of programming and we hope to expand it over the next several years.”
