Willa Brown Aviation Academy hosts camp for underserved kids

Generations of pilots

The academy is named after Willa Brown, the first Black woman to earn a pilot's license in the U.S. Brown’s family granted the organization permission to use her name — a privilege they rarely grant to groups, Guyot said.

In all, 18 students applied and have been cleared to attend Camp Willa. The camp itself will consist of three days of presentations, tours and hands-on activities at the Dane County Regional Airport and Middleton Municipal Airport. Campers will have the option to receive a free airplane ride through a partnership with the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagle Program during the last two days of the camp. The association has given more than 2 million children their first airplane ride since 1992.

“It's kind of a turnkey program,” Guyot said. “I know there are young Eagle pilots who have given flights to young Eagle pilots who have given fights to other young Eagle pilots. We have several generations of pilots that have perpetuated that spark.”