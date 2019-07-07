Gathering wild black raspberries was a tradition for Bill Reese, of rural Dodgeville. Most of the berries, fresh from the forest or frozen, would become pie filling.
But to get them, he learned an important lesson as a teenager from his uncle, Ray Reese, longtime Iowa County sheriff: Wear bib overalls.
“You can’t pick berries and hold a pail,” his uncle told him — better to attach the bucket to your overalls. Bill Reese passed that advice along to his youngest of three daughters, Cassie Jabs, who has carried the tradition on to yet another generation.
Though clothing styles may have changed — waist belts do just fine these summer days — modern-day berry grabbers are quick to point out gathering wild black raspberries is not a lost tradition in parts of Wisconsin.
The berries — known locally as blackcaps — are gathered and used as they always have been. They flow over ice cream, can be concocted into jam, jelly, wine, pie filling and many other treats.
Berry picking is not for nitpickers. It comes with mosquitoes, black flies, humidity, hot weather, prickly canes, and sometimes difficult walking. But those who want a special, natural treat while in the woods, after arriving home, or next winter over the smell of Thanksgiving dinner, may be overtaken by a double-crusted, blackcap pasty.
In addition to lunch or dinner (supper, most country pickers call it), pies came early to those who went out before the dew was dry.
Patty Noble, co-owner of Irma’s Kitchen in Arygle, recently modified the family eatery’s serving hours by cutting short just before noon.
“Berry pies have been a morning specialty the last 40 years,” Noble, a waitress in her own business, said. “When we stopped serving at 11:30, we made a decision to concentrate on the breakfast menu and we made sure we had pie for those who wanted it with breakfast or a bit later.”
Some of the employees become berry pickers, too, and brought the filling ingredients from their farms.
The hunt continues to pose challenges, said Sam Hanson, who grew up in the Argyle area and started his berrying days with his father, Ever.
“Blackcaps move around (they’re biennials) and they aren’t going to be in the same exact location the next or following years,” Hanson said. But “when we got back from the woods, we sat on the front porch, put sugar on the berries, and that was some of the best eating.”
Then and now there were mosquitoes and other insects to contend with. Many of the same lotions used then are still popular, including menthol and vanilla, as well as some of the repellents.
Blackcaps are somewhat invasive plants, particularly in forest edges and recently logged woods. Other popular locations are roadsides, state parks, walking trails and even urban waste areas.
Sticking with one fruit type makes identification simple. Most berries come off a cane only when ripe. The name (blackcaps, for example) signals the ripe stage.
