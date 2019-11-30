An elderly man was found dead in his vehicle outside the town of Vermont on Saturday after being reported missing along with his wife on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Donald Soper and his wife, Colleen Soper, both 87 years old, left a family gathering in Black Earth around 3 p.m. on Thursday, police said. Family members reported the Sopers missing after they did not arrive at their destination.
An ensuing search by multiple fire and police departments across western Dane County continued through Friday with "no sign of the Sopers or their vehicle," police said.
At about 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, the Sopers' black Dodge Caliber was found on a remote trail outside of the town of Vermont, which is about five miles from Black Earth. The vehicle appeared to be stuck and both Sopers were seated inside.
Donald was determined dead at the scene and Colleen was transported in critical condition to Meriter Hospital in Madison.
The couple's disappearance triggered a statewide Silver Alert, which is a system of informing the public when an adult with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or another permanent cognitive impairment goes missing.
In a separate incident, a Silver Alert was issued in August after Colleen was reported missing. She was found safely.
The sheriff's office is investigating Donald's death, but said the "circumstances do not appear to be suspicious."