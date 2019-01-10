Try 1 month for 99¢
Women, infants more than 4 months old, and children who are certified to receive WIC benefits are eligible to participate in the Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

A federally-funded nutrition program for women, infants and children remains open in Madison and Dane County, despite the federal government partial shutdown.

Public Health Madison and Dane County said the WIC program, which helps pregnant women, new mothers, infants and young children eat well, learn about nutrition and stay healthy, will continue to operate.

"In 2018, we served approximately 8,000 participants at our WIC clinics," said WIC Supervisor Sue Marshall. "This program is vital to the health of local families and it's important that everyone knows we are still providing services."

WIC is funded through the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.

The program operates Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Public Health South Side clinic, 2230 S. Park St., and on Tuesday and Thursday at the Public Health East Side clinic, 2705 E. Washington Ave.

"Should the continuation of the federal government shutdown threaten WIC programs, clients will be given advance notice of the impact," Public Health said in a release.

For more information about WIC go online to http://www.publichealthmdc.com/health-services/women-infants-children-wic-program.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

