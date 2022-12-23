Why snow fell shy of forecasts for Wisconsin; wind and cold take over as bomb cyclone impacts 240 million-plus

Not that anyone should complain, but snow totals didn’t reach the heights of early forecasts for the bomb cyclone storm that is delivering bitter cold and high winds to Wisconsin on Friday, according to forecasters.

The reason is that the “once in a generation” storm didn’t develop quite as fast or track as initially expected, the National Weather Service said.

“Earlier this week, it looked like the low would be deepening just to our south,” the Weather Service explained on Twitter Friday. “Now, it's doing that in Quebec.

“We had a number of days in a row earlier this week and over last weekend which was showing us the more favorable track. Over the past few days, that started to trend further east which then led to less of a chance of high snow amounts.

“Note that we typically will only post snowfall accumulation maps within a day to 3 days out of a snow event. The information that was shared at that time is what we had in front of us and we wanted to share with folks to make them aware.”

The storm delivered 4 inches of snow at the Dane County Regional Airport combined for Wednesday and Thursday, with a bit more expected to be added Friday.

Totals reported to the Weather Service included 1 inch in Racine, 2.2 to 3.6 inches in the Milwaukee area, 3 inches in Tomah, 3.3 inches in Janesville, 4 inches in Platteville, 5 inches in Portage, 5.1 inches in Ashwaubenon, 5.7 inches in St. Germain, 6.6 inches in Peshtigo, and 9 inches in Carlsville and 9.1 inches on Washington Island in Door County.

Nationally, as of early Friday morning, more than 240 million of people are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory, including 181 million for wind chill warnings or advisories, more than 11 million for blizzard warnings, 58 million for winter storm warnings, and more than 500,000 for ice storm warnings.

The Weather Service called it "one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever," the Associated Press reported.

Power outages have left more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in the dark, according to the website PowerOutage, which tracks utility reports.

And nearly 3,900 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday, according to the tracking site FlightAware, causing more mayhem as travelers try to make it home for the holidays. Some airports, including Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, closed runways.

Most of Wisconsin is under a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Saturday, with several counties in west-central and far northern Wisconsin that include Juneau and Adams under a blizzard warning, and a few counties in northwest Wisconsin under a winter weather advisory.

Southern Wisconsin will see west wind gusts increasing to 40 to 50 miles per hour Friday, with temperatures struggling to reach zero, producing wind chills of 25 to 40 below through the night that can result in frostbite for exposed skin in little 10 minutes.

The high winds will produce blowing and drifting snow with reduced visibilities, making for hazardous travel, especially in rural areas.

The state road conditions map shows crashes and blockages on Wisconsin's major highways.

For live traffic updates, follow 511 Wisconsin or the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Twitter.

Blowing and drifting snow will continue on Saturday as wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are expected, with highs only getting into the single digits and wind chills of 15 to 25 below.

And wind chills will bottom out again at 15 to 30 below on Sunday morning, said Tim Halbach, warning coordination meteorologist for the Weather Service.

The good news is that a warming trend will bring southern Wisconsin back above freezing next week, with highs Friday through Thursday near 1, 7, 10, 14, 23, 36 and 41, and lows Friday night through Wednesday night around 4 below, 3 below, 3, 1 below, 17 and 32.

The Weather Service said there’s a 40% chance for snow Sunday night, a 20% chance Monday, then a 30% chance for rain Wednesday night and Thursday.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts frigid wind chills and drifting snow through the weekend, followed by a warming trend that will have highs near 35 Wednesday and 40 Thursday.

The Madison Streets Division said that crews will be working to keep up with snow blowing across roads and creating drifts. Roads are snow-covered, including the main thoroughfares, and will remain so through the weekend, as it is too cold for salt to work. Instead, crews have been deploying sand to provide traction on hills, curves, and intersections on main routes.

Thursday’s high in Madison was 28 at 4:18 a.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 26 degrees below the record high of 54 for Dec. 22, set in 1875.

Thursday’s low in Madison was 11 below at 11:59 p.m., 27 degrees below the normal low and 7 degrees above the record low of 18 below for Dec. 22, set in 1872.

Officially, 0.23 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 2.25 inches, 1.02 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 37.28 inches of precipitation, 0.55 inches above normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 22 is 1.18 inches, set in 1869.

Officially, 3.7 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, giving Madison a December and meteorological winter total of 15.4 inches, 6.8 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total rose to 20.2 inches, 8 inches above normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 22 is 5.9 inches, set in 2013.

Madison’s snow depth is 5 inches.



