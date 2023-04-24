Two former restaurants across the street from Vitense Golfland have been removed to make way for yet another apartment building.

The former Michael's Frozen Custard on Schroeder Road was demolished last week and the building that at one time was home to a Subway and more recently, La Nopalera, a restaurant that sold fresh-squeezed juice and sandwiches, came down Monday.

In their place will rise an L-shaped, four-story building that will be home to 84 multi-family housing units, 71 underground and 39 outdoor surface parking and 91 spots for bicycles.

"This apartment building will complement the recently constructed Tailor Place Apartments building on the adjacent property in both height and materials," Kevin Burow, of Knothe & Bruce Architects, said in a letter to the city. "The building has been laid out in an L-shape in order to pull the mass of the building towards the south and west which will help to create a larger buffer from the adjacent Beltline Highway and the off-ramp."

The project, by JD McCormick Properties, will include charcoal gray composite lap siding material paired with red brick veneer while the architecture breaks apart the overall scale of the building with inset balconies and stepped back lofts.

Michael's opened at that location in 1995 but the property was put up for sale in 2021. That came two years after the flagship store that opened in 1988 closed in 2019 after Sergio De La O Hernandez, the husband of owner Michael Dix, was denied reentry into the U.S. from his home country of Mexico due to a visa issue.

The Michael's Frozen Custard store on Atwood Avenue remains open.

La Nopalera opened in 2017 but it was unclear when the restaurant closed.

Construction of the apartment building is scheduled to begin this spring and be completed in 2024.

