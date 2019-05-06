Pop star Pink made a bullied girl's day last week, when the girl and her mom met the superstar backstage following a sold-out show in Milwaukee, in large part to mom's use of Pink's songs to give her daughter support and encouragement.
Pernille Ripp, a Danish educator, author and mother of Thea Ripp, tweeted Pink last week to tell her how much her music meant after Thea was bullied last year, according to a story on WKOW-TV (Ch. 27).
Pernille teaches English at Oregon Middle School. She told Pink in her tweet that she played the song "F***ing Perfect" over and over for her daughter, to "drown out the bullies."
The tweet struck a chord in Pink, whose given name is Alecia Beth Moore. She tweeted back to meet backstage after the show, Channel 27 reported.
"I saw you, as a mom, on Twitter, bravely sharing your experience, and that it brought you and your daughter to me," Pink said. "There was only one thing to do. That was to find you and tell you that I see you. Your daughter is incredible and so are you."
Pernille told Pink in her original tweet that Thea had been "kicked, punched, shoved and repeatedly told how ugly she was and that no one would ever love her."
Love was all around Thursday night when Pink took a few minutes to meet the Ripps in a back hallway of Fiserv Forum.
Pernille penned a letter to Pink on her own website, pernillesripp.com, the day after the concert, to thank the singer for taking the time to make a girl and her mom very happy indeed.
"I was Mama, the woman who stood there with tears in her eyes, not quite sure that the scene that unfolded in front of her was real," Pernille wrote. "Not quite sure how we went from sitting in a seat waiting for you to come onstage, fulling one of our bucket list items together, to standing here in your presence."
Pernille told Pink her little girl, "who is not so little anymore," felt like she was truly somebody worthy, and the past year full of anger and tears was no more.
"What you didn't see last night when you talked about Thea on stage, and then sang the song we had yelled at the top of our lungs so many times at home, that Thea had tears in her eyes," Pernille wrote.
"My girl, who does not cry unless she is hurt badly or very tired, stood there singing along with you from section 116, row 14, seat 1, screaming your words back at you, telling you she believed it too."
Pernille told Pink her message changed her daughter.
"Thank you," she wrote. "Not just for making the embers of what Thea is turning into a fire, not just for giving us your time, not just for being you and fighting for all of us, but for telling Thea that what the bullies had tried to make her believe was simply not true.
"For allowing Thea to take a moment to tell you how she admires you. For telling Thea that she was beautiful."
Pernille took Thea to school Friday morning, and noticed her daughter seemed unusually quiet, with Thea telling her she was sad because the night before had ended.
"I told her 'It's not the end, this is the beginning, your journey forward has just begun," Pernille said.