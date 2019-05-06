Pop star Pink made a bullied girl’s day last week, when the girl and her mom met the superstar backstage following a sold-out show in Milwaukee, due in large part to mom’s use of Pink’s songs to give her daughter support and encouragement.
Pernille Ripp, a Danish educator, author and mother of Thea Ripp, mentioned Pink in a tweet last week explaining how much her music meant after her 10-year-old daughter Thea was bullied last year. The story was first reported by WKOW-TV (Ch. 27).
When Thea was viscously bullied last year - kicked, punched, shoved and repeatedly told how ugly she was and that no one would ever love her, we played @pink song F***ing Perfect over and over to drown out the bullies. Tonight she gets to see @pink in c… https://t.co/hO5ucUy6A8 pic.twitter.com/oBUIfWiMl9— Pernille Ripp (@pernilleripp) May 2, 2019
Ripp teaches English at Oregon Middle School and lives with her family in Madison. She told the Wisconsin State Journal that Pink’s song “F***in’ Perfect” became her and her daughter’s “anthem.” She said Thea started believing she was worthless, like the bullies had told her repeatedly.
But there is a line in the song that says, “Change the voices in your head, make them like you instead,” which Ripp said they would sing — sometimes yell — over and over again. Ripp tweeted that the song helped to “drown out the bullies.”
The tweet struck a chord in Pink, whose given name is Alecia Beth Moore. She tweeted back to meet backstage after the show.
“I saw you, as a mom, on Twitter, bravely sharing your experience, and that it brought you and your daughter to me,” Pink wrote. “There was only one thing to do. That was to find you and tell you that I see you. Your daughter is incredible and so are you.”
I saw you, as a mom, on Twitter, bravely sharing your experience and that it brought you and your daughter to me. There was only one thing to do. And that was to find you and tell you that I see you. Your daughter is incredible, and so are you. This letter just made me ugly cry. https://t.co/4yLmODj9AX— P!nk (@Pink) May 4, 2019
Ripp said Thea had been pushed, tripped, kicked, punched and repeatedly told she was ugly and unlovable. In one instance, a girl called Thea an obscenity by writing it in her notebook.
“They saw her as someone they wanted to make sure felt worthless,” Ripp said.
Thea started third grade as a “happy little girl,” but by the end of the year, Ripp said, she had completely changed, becoming angry and sad.
“I remember one morning later in winter, she was looking at me and she goes, ‘Is it possible to survive without friends?’ It just broke my heart,” Ripp said. “She just felt so alone.”
Ripp said Thea is no longer being bullied and that her school, Aldo Leopold Elementary, played a big part in resolving the conflict. The school moved one of the children who was bullying Thea to another class.
And Pink’s music helped bring Thea’s smile back when she went to school, Ripp said.
Love was all around Thursday night when Pink took a few minutes to meet the Ripps in a back hallway of Fiserv Forum.
The moment felt “unreal,” Ripp said. Thea stood with “shock and awe” on her face, with barely any words. Ripp stood a little farther away “pretty much crying the whole time.”
Pink stood close to Thea, holding onto her, and told Thea about her life and experiences.
Ripp said Pink told Thea: “’We should continue to fight back. Don’t let them win. They’re not right.’”
Thea thanked Pink and told her how the music had helped her.
Ripp penned a letter to Pink on her own website, pernillesripp.com, the day after the concert, to thank the singer for taking the time to tell her daughter that she was beautiful and that what the bullies had told Thea simply was not true.
“When you sang, ‘Pretty, pretty pretty please, don’t you ever ever feel, you are less than, less than perfect…’ Thea reached for my hand, squeezed and then turned toward the world and sang,” Ripp wrote. “She knew the words were hers but sang loudly for the rest of the world to hear them as well.”
Ripp wrote that when she took Thea to school Friday morning, her daughter seemed unusually quiet. Thea told her she was sad because the night before had ended.
“I told her, ‘It’s not the end, this is the beginning, your journey forward has just begun,’” Ripp said.
State Journal reporter Bill Novak contributed to this report.