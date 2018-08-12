Four Democratic candidates will compete for departing state Rep. Terese Berceau's, D-Madison, seat in the 77th Assembly District on Tuesday.
The heavily blue district encompasses much of the campus and Monroe Street neighborhood areas and no Republicans have declared their candidacy in the race.
John Imes, 57, Shorewood Hills Village board member and Wisconsin Environmental Initiative executive director said he’s mainly focused on the environment and education.
Imes said he brings a strong, diverse background as an elected official, nonprofit leader and businessman unmatched by any of his opponents. He pointed to his environmental work with WEI and as the head of environmental affairs at the Quad/Graphics company.
“I’ve been doing environmental work and I’ve been doing it in a way that bridges different perspectives among all participants,” Imes said.
Imes believes his leadership background will be especially important given the relative weakness of the Democratic Party within the state Legislature.
Imes said he will work to craft a state budget that will reflect what he calls “high road” values such as investment in education, and an overhaul of existing tax credits for larger businesses which are not currently tied to job growth and which he says are too generous. The money saved from scaling back tax credits would be used to better support technical colleges.
On the environment, Imes said current policies benefit well-connected businesses. He would work to revitalize the DNR and push for less micromanagement of the agency. He would also work to incentivize businesses which go above and beyond to create sustainable developments.
Shabnam Lotfi, 35, a Madison-based immigration attorney and Syrian immigrant said her robust knowledge of state and federal law will be a valuable asset when crafting legislation, along with her effective communication. She said the skills and values she has learned since fleeing Syria as a child have coalesced to give her the tools she needs to successfully govern.
“I was 10 years old. I had to learn how to make friends with people different than me and learn empathy at a very early age and I had to learn to see the world from other people's perspectives,” Lotfi said. “Those are the types of skills people need to have to be a good representative.”
She said Democrats need to not only reach across the aisle but focus on building bridges within the party. To this end, Lotfi said she will work to ensure she listens to her constituents and builds coalitions within her own party.
Lotfi said that her first priority as representative would be to counteract harmful gerrymandering which dilutes the power of citizens. She said candidates ought to be strong enough to win without unfair mathematical advantages.
Her next priority would be removing barriers to success in the current boom economy such as the high cost of higher education and stagnant wage growth.
“We have a country being operated by the billionaires. They buy their own politicians they write their own laws and the rest of us are paying for it,” Lotfi said. “Nobody should work a full-time job and still be too poor to live.”
Dane County Supervisor Shelia Stubbs, who worked for the Department of Corrections as a parole officer earlier in her career, said a major focus will be reforming the criminal justice system.
To this end Stubbs, 46, points to her track record as a county supervisor, especially her role in creating the Dane County Restorative Courts and her effective leadership skills.
“In these challenging times, I will bring a unique combination of experience, boldness and courage as representative,” Stubbs said.
If elected, Stubbs said her priorities will also include funding for K-12 schools and the University of Wisconsin System, reducing gun violence, protecting the environment and fighting for pro-choice policies.
Stubbs has been endorsed by Berceau and said she would continue her legacy of working for Wisconsin residents.
Mark Garthwaite, 46, is the executive director of the Wisconsin Brewers Guild and could not be reached for comment. According to his campaign website, he will work to reinvest in public education and ensure that affordable health care is available to all Wisconsin residents.
The website also touts his work as a researcher at UW’s Department of Ob/Gyn and the 18 academic papers he has published there. It also highlights his work as director of the WBG since 2014 and his current project of implementing better health care for smaller breweries across Wisconsin.