Whitewater police chief on paid leave for unspecified incident outside the city

Whitewater's police chief is on paid leave while an unspecified incident that occurred outside the city is investigated, the police department said in a statement Friday.
Chief Aaron M. Raap is not on leave as a punitive measure but according to police department policy, the statement posted to Facebook said, and an outside agency will conduct an "internal investigation" into the incident.
"The Whitewater Police Department operations will continue without disruption and with full expectation of providing high quality services to our community," the statement said.
Deputy Chief Dan Meyer will serve as acting chief until further notice, the statement said.
"Because this is an ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time," the statement said.