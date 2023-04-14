CBS News ran a piece Friday morning about a single mother who opened a cat cafe in Whitewater as a way to help her daughter who struggled with anxiety during the pandemic.

However, the reporter erroneously introduced the cafe as being in Whitewater, Michigan, not Whitewater, Wisconsin.

"A cozy cafe in Whitewater, Michigan, is serving up more than just coffee. They provide cuddles and cuteness, too, with cats," the reporter said.

She said owner Natalie Serna, a former nurse, was inspired to open Barista Cats Cafe "to help the college kids at nearby University of Wisconsin," where her daughter is a student. "She was a big, big part of my inspiration during COVID. She was locked in her dorm freshman year."

Serna, who opened her business on Feb. 4, said the television piece was wonderful despite what she called "the minor blip in the beginning," adding, "but to err is human."

She said she didn't know there was a Whitewater, Michigan, a township in Grand Traverse County with a population of 2,688 at the 2020 census.

Serna said the network flew a videographer to Wisconsin from New Jersey or New York. The piece ran on "The Uplift," which focuses on "stories that uplift and inspire" and show up weekly on the CBS News app.

The cafe's target demographic is college students while they're in school, she said, and when they were out for spring break she saw a wide range of ages.

Serna told the CBS reporter that cats have a healing benefit, and she wanted to bring that to college students and senior citizens in Whitewater. "It really reduces stress, it reduces anxiety, not only for the humans, but for the cats."

The Humane Society provides all the cats for the cafe, and they're all available for adoption.

Serna said business has been strong and she's facilitated 48 adoptions. "The community has just been absolutely wonderful."

