White House COVID-19 adviser: Surging Wisconsin needs to stop 'silent spread' of virus

The visit to Madison came as more than 100 people in Dane County for the first time are in the hospital because of the virus.

According to a statement from Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, 101 people were in Dane County hospitals for COVID-19 — the respiratory illness caused by the virus — which included 30 people in intensive care and five "pediatric patients."

"This virus knows no boundaries and the sickness it's inflicting upon this community is causing hardship, fear, and loss," Parisi said in the statement. "The COVID-19 pandemic is starting to breach what was once a firewall, growing numbers in our hospitals and intensive care units."

When Birx visited Wisconsin in late August, she said Friday that "we saw some early signs two months ago that raised our concerns."

The cooling temperatures have contributed to the rise in cases over the past two months, Birx said, as gatherings that were held outside in the summer months have moved indoors.

She urged residents to not just wear face masks and maintain physical distance in public places but also when visiting private residences, especially in homes with elderly people or those with underlying health conditions.