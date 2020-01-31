Whistleblowers allege inadequate oversight of Hawaii helicopter companies following fatal crashes

A federal whistleblower is alleging inadequate oversight of the Hawaii-based helicopter tour company responsible for the December crash that killed Madison businesswoman Amy Gannon and her 13-year-old daughter, Jocelyn.
In September and November, an inspector with the Federal Aviation Administration asked to travel to the island of Kauai to inspect the company, Safari Aviation. His requests were denied by his managers, making it “next to impossible” for him to perform adequate oversight, according to a letter from a senator to Calvin Scovel III, the U.S. Department of Transportation's inspector general.
The Gannons were among seven people killed in a Safari Aviation crash on a mountaintop on Kauai’s rugged Na Pali Coast on Dec. 26. The victims included the pilot, Paul Matero, 69, of Wailua, Hawaii, and a family of four from Switzerland.
Gannon and her daughter were honored during a public memorial at The Sylvee on Friday evening. Earlier this week, the Doyenne Group launched a fund in memory of the two that will support female entrepreneurs and wildlife conservation.
The fund had raised about $13,000 as of Thursday. A portion of the money will go to the Doyenne Group, a Madison-based nonprofit that supports and mentors women in business. It was founded by Gannon and her longtime business partner, Heather Wentler.
"Amy had a very strong passion for what she was doing," her husband, Mike Gannon, said. "I wanted her death to be meaningful, to help her legacy continue. Supporting women entrepreneurs and minority entrepreneurs was what she was trying to do, and I want to help continue that."
The Gannon family flew to Hawaii for vacation on Dec. 20 and arrived in Kauai two days later. They booked the helicopter tour at the last minute and were unable to reserve four seats together on the same day, Mike Gannon told the Wisconsin State Journal.
Amy and Jocelyn booked a flight for Dec. 26, while he and the couple's 16-year-old son, Aaron, were scheduled to fly the following Saturday.
The weather was poor on the day of the crash. Visibility was only about 20 feet at the time due to fog and rain, according to a preliminary accident report released Jan. 15.
You have free articles remaining.
"The weather wasn't great, but we knew that was all we were going to get," Mike Gannon said. "Jocelyn really wanted to go first."
The claims of inadequate oversight come amid increased scrutiny of Hawaii helicopter tours, which some federal lawmakers have characterized as unsafe. Two whistleblowers have alleged an "inappropriately close relationship" between a different tour company, Novictor Aviation, and the FAA's Hawaii field office.
One of the whistleblowers recently told a Senate committee that an FAA manager let the company's owner certify his own pilots for flight. The owner approved a pilot who was at the controls in April 2019 when a company aircraft crashed on a residential street in Honolulu, killing all three people on board.
Novictor Aviation has been involved in three crashes during the past two years, according to a Jan. 24 letter from U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican who chairs the transportation committee.
Allegations raised by the whistleblowers also include managers directing the alteration of investigative reports, and retaliation against an employee who reported problems, according to the letter.
In an interview Friday with The Associated Press, an FAA manager said the allegation that he improperly granted “check airman” status to Novictor's owner was false. He accused the whistleblower of “making up stories again."
Wicker is requesting a federal investigation by the Department of Transportation.
State Journal reporter Shanzeh Ahmad and The Associated Press contributed to this report.