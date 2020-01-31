Whistleblowers allege inadequate oversight of Hawaii helicopter companies following fatal crashes

The fund had raised about $13,000 as of Thursday. A portion of the money will go to the Doyenne Group, a Madison-based nonprofit that supports and mentors women in business. It was founded by Gannon and her longtime business partner, Heather Wentler.

"Amy had a very strong passion for what she was doing," her husband, Mike Gannon, said. "I wanted her death to be meaningful, to help her legacy continue. Supporting women entrepreneurs and minority entrepreneurs was what she was trying to do, and I want to help continue that."

The Gannon family flew to Hawaii for vacation on Dec. 20 and arrived in Kauai two days later. They booked the helicopter tour at the last minute and were unable to reserve four seats together on the same day, Mike Gannon told the Wisconsin State Journal.

Amy and Jocelyn booked a flight for Dec. 26, while he and the couple's 16-year-old son, Aaron, were scheduled to fly the following Saturday.

The weather was poor on the day of the crash. Visibility was only about 20 feet at the time due to fog and rain, according to a preliminary accident report released Jan. 15.

"The weather wasn't great, but we knew that was all we were going to get," Mike Gannon said. "Jocelyn really wanted to go first."