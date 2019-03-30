A semi trailer hauling organic whey overturned on a Vernon County highway Friday, with about half the liquid load spilling into the ditch.
The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Highway 27 in the town of Christiana, the Sheriff's Office said.
The truck driver, Jerry Ray, 38, Westby, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital.
According to the incident report, Ray was going north on Highway 27 when the truck went onto the right shoulder, with Ray over-correcting and the truck going back left onto the highway, but the weight of the whey caused the truck and trailer to overturn, sliding about 100 feet on its side down the road.
The top lid of the tanker broke open, spilling the whey into the ditch.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Vernon County Emergency Management went to the scene to assess the spill.