Where can I find a COVID-19 test in the greater Madison area?

The COVID-19 testing clinic run by Public Health Madison and Dane County is booked until next Monday, prompting the agency to point the public to other options.
"Need a COVID-19 test after the holidays?" the city-county health department shared on social media Monday afternoon. "You’re not alone."
While the agency's clinic at 2230 S. Park St. is booked until Jan. 3, the agency said there are many other testing options available (all times are Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted):
- Beaver Dam: Hometown Pharmacy, 609 N. Spring St., (608) 742-3545, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Belleville: Hometown Pharmacy, 1 W. Main St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Beloit: Hometown Pharmacy, 1006 Woodward Ave., (608) 362-1234, Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Beloit: Summit Clinical Laboratories, 61 Eclipse Blvd., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., no appointment necessary.
- Brodhead: Pinnow Hometown Pharmacy, 1028 1st Center Ave., (608) 897-2595, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cambridge: Forward Pharmacy, 109 W Main St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Columbus: Forward Pharmacy, 100 S Luddington Street, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Cottage Grove: Forward Pharmacy of Cottage Grove, 429 W. Cottage Grove Road, (608) 839-3335, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Deerfield: Forward Pharmacy, 10 Liberty St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- DeForest: Hometown Pharmacy, 645 S. Main St., (608) 846-4736, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
- Dodgeville: Hometown Pharmacy, 316 W Spring St., (608) 935-3661, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Fitchburg: JangoDx in Upper Lot, 2997 Yarmouth Greenway Drive, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Fitchburg: Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, 3050 Cahill Main, Suite 6, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Lodi: Hometown Pharmacy, 801 North Main St., Suite A, (608) 592-0662, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Madison (East Side): Community Pharmacy, 130 S. Fair Oaks Ave., 608-251-4454, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Madison (East Side): Summit Clinical Laboratories, 232 E. Towne Way, food court entrance, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Madison (West Side): GoDX, 510 Charmany Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Madison (West Side): JP Hair Design, Inc., 584 Grand Canyon Drive, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Madison (North Side): JangoDx at Warner Park, 1511 Northport Drive, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Mayville: Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon St., (920) 644-2080, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- McFarland: Medicine Shoppe, 5700 US Highway 51, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- McFarland: Forward Pharmacy, 4880 Larson Beach Road, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Monona: Medicine Shoppe, 4205 Monona Drive, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Monroe: Hometown Pharmacy, 131 W. 7th Street Unit B, (608) 426-6540, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monroe: Schultz Hometown Pharmacy, 1008 17th Avenue, (608) 325-2151, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Glarus: Hometown Pharmacy, 1101 State Highway 69, #7, (608) 527-2517, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Pardeeville: Hometown Pharmacy, 117 N. Main St., (608) 429-232, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Poynette: Hometown Pharmacy, 317 US-51, (608) 635-9456, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Portage: Wilz Drug Inc., 140 East Cook St., (608) 742-3545, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Randolph: Hometown Pharmacy, 107 N. High St., (920) 326-5242, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Rio: Hometown Pharmacy, 208 Lincoln Ave., (920) 992-3369, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Stoughton: JangoDx, 3162 County Road B, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sun Prairie: Hometown Pharmacy, 13 N. Bird St., (608) 825-7530, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Waterloo: Hometown Pharmacy, 806 North Monroe St., (920) 478-8273, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Watertown: Hometown Pharmacy, 204 E. Main St., (920) 261-1900, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Waunakee: Hometown Pharmacy, 223 S. Century Ave., (608) 850-9314, noon to 6 p.m.
Public Health Madison and Dane County notes on its website that the hours listed above may vary during the holiday break and encourages everyone to confirm with the testing location. Many sites require appointments or pre-registration.
Visit publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus/testing for more information and links to testing websites.
Other options include ordering a free, at-home testing kit through the state Department of Health Services, buying an at-home test from a local pharmacy or contacting your health care provider if you have severe symptoms.