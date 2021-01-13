Wheels for Winners among the recipients of Kids Fund grants

Among the 61 nonprofits that received grants during 2020 from The Capital Times Kids Fund was Wheels for Winners, a local organization that provides young people an opportunity to earn bicycles while becoming responsible and active members of the community.
Wheels for Winners accepts used bikes that are then refurbished by volunteers to be given to young people who could not normally afford them. They "earn" the bikes by working on community projects that help others in need of assistance.
While doing so, the young people also get training on how to repair and maintain the bikes, plus instruction on bike safety.
There are many local organizations like Wheels for Winners that address the challenges facing all too many young people in these times. The Kids Fund, thanks to generous readers of The Capital Times, was able to distribute $180,000 to these organizations this past year.
The 2020 fund drive, which is nearing its end, will provide the funds to make similar donations during the year ahead.
Nonprofits that work with young people have until March 1 to request a grant. Information on how to do so can be found at thekidsfund.org.
Donations to the Kids Fund are welcome at any time and can be sent to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708 or by going online to thekidsfund.org and making a donation with a credit card or through PayPal.
Following is a list of recent donations:
Running Total: $110,948.15