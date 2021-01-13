 Skip to main content
Wheels for Winners among the recipients of Kids Fund grants

Kids Fund logo Dec 2019

Among the 61 nonprofits that received grants during 2020 from The Capital Times Kids Fund was Wheels for Winners, a local organization that provides young people an opportunity to earn bicycles while becoming responsible and active members of the community.

Wheels for Winners accepts used bikes that are then refurbished by volunteers to be given to young people who could not normally afford them. They "earn" the bikes by working on community projects that help others in need of assistance.

While doing so, the young people also get training on how to repair and maintain the bikes, plus instruction on bike safety.

There are many local organizations like Wheels for Winners that address the challenges facing all too many young people in these times. The Kids Fund, thanks to generous readers of The Capital Times, was able to distribute $180,000 to these organizations this past year.

The 2020 fund drive, which is nearing its end, will provide the funds to make similar donations during the year ahead.

Nonprofits that work with young people have until March 1 to request a grant. Information on how to do so can be found at thekidsfund.org.

Donations to the Kids Fund are welcome at any time and can be sent to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708 or by going online to thekidsfund.org and making a donation with a credit card or through PayPal.

Following is a list of recent donations:

Madison-Monona Lioness, Monona: $500

Marjon Ornstein in memory of friends Evelyn and Elwyn Weible, Madison: $50

Ronald and Judith Nichols, Middleton: $100

Bonnie Hustad Whalen, Madison: $50

Marian Hessman: $50

Suzanne Poggio, Verona: $50

Joan Fudala: $100

Ron Niendorf, Madison: $100

Ginger McIntosh, Madison: $30

Jennie and Carol Knechtges, Madison: $25

Lesley Johnson and Terry Marshall family, Stoughton: $100

Anonymous: $200

Mary Ann Simon, Monona: $25

Barbara Conway, Madison: $100

William and Hollis Westler, Madison: $50

Beth Ringgenberg and Judith Hoard, Madison: $50

Robert and Judy Perkl, DeForest: $25

Anonymous, Oregon: $100

Jake and Lucy Altwegg, Madison: $25

Wilberta Donovan, Madison: $25

Steven and Corryn Dedo, Deerfield: $50

Carole Mohr, Fitchburg: $100

Allen and Diane Harvey in memory of Erin Harvey Blasinski, DeForest: $30

Katherine and Larry Nix, Middleton: $50

Cathie Taylor, The Dog Hut, McFarland: $25

Tom Buchhauser and John Ely, Fitchburg: $30

Joan Schenck, Windsor: $10

Mark and Rachel Shikoski, Madison: $50

James Welsh, Madison: $400

Barbara Amato: $50

Sharon McClary, Cambridge: $40

Ray and Carol Krizmanic, Monona: $50

Patrick and Maureen Kennedy, Sun Prairie: $10

Donna O'Leary, Madison: $50

Larry Temby, McFarland: $100

Adam and Britt Ryan, Madison: $500

Stanley Richter, Madison: $15

Dean Mueller, Madison: $50

Ross Shrago, Middleton: $50

Joan Niebauer, Madison: $100

Douglas and Laurie Egre, Madison: $250

Leah Dudley, Madison: $75

Erik and Patricia Popp, Madison: $25

John Ryder: $1,000

James Moffett, Mount Horeb: $30

Phillip Haslanger, Fitchburg: $50

PJ Slinger, Madison: $50

Katie Dean, Madison: $50

Steffen Lempp: $50

Steven McCosky, Madison: $250

Carol Bunk, Oregon: $50

Leo Miller, Cross Plains: $50

Judith Hageman Ela, Madison: $25

Paul Yochum, Cross Plains: $300

Lynn Danielson and Timothy Chapman, Madison: $50

Lawrence and Jeanne Sheahan, Madison: $10

Norma Jean Hove, Madison: $35

Anonymous: $5

Russell and Suzanne Gardner, Madison: $25

Karen Meinholz-Niesen in memory of Robert J. Niesen, Waunakee: $25

Marianne Morton, Madison: $100

Cletus and Dona O'Donnell, Madison: $100

Elaine Purcell, Madison: $50

Scott Fromader, Madison: $25

James and Gailann Noltner, Middleton: $1,000

Geneva Eggers, Beloit: $25

Lorrie and John Hylkema, Madison: $20

Dianne Reynolds, Madison: $25

George Junemann, Madison: $50

David and Elyse Leiser, Shorewood: $15

John and Patricia Smart, Madison: $50

Anonymous: $5

Bernard P. Tennis, Madison: $250

Tom and Diane Streber, Madison: $50

John Kraniak III, Madison: $50

Sue Simpson, McFarland: $25

Barbara Connolly, Baraboo: $25

The Utica Unicorns A plus A, Utica: $10

Anonymous, Madison: $100

Philip Neis, Madison: $50

Nancy Pullen, Madison: $30

Jeffrey and Laurie Ostry, Cottage Grove: $50

Phillip and Elizabeth Willems, Waunakee: $100

Esther Wagner, Verona: $40

Marion Gjertson, Stoughton: $20

Jeffrey Verburg Jr.: $100

Earl Madden: $100

Craig Chamberlain, Cottage Grove: $50

Joseph and Marsha Biddick, Fitchburg: $50

Anonymous: $25,000

Running Total: $110,948.15

