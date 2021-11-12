 Skip to main content
WHEDA director, CEO moves on to work for Biden Administration
WHEDA director, CEO moves on to work for Biden Administration

The former CEO and director of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority was sworn in this week as the new administrator of rural housing services for the Biden Administration. 

Joaquin Altoro will work within the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, according to a statement WHEDA released Friday. 

Gov. Tony Evers appointed Joaquin Altoro as WHEDA'S CEO in June 2019 to lead the state's efforts to stimulate the economy by supporting home ownership and small business development.

Until a new WHEDA CEO is appointed by Evers, deputy executive director Kim Plache will work with an internal transition team to keep up day-to-day operations. 

“We are appreciative of Joaquín Altoro’s strategic vision and leadership to help WHEDA advance affordable housing in our rural and urban communities,” Plache said in a Friday statement. “And we celebrate his new role at the federal level where he will continue to be an advocate for greater equity in housing and economic opportunity.”

