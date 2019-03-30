As the Vilas Zoo’s nonprofit partner leaves the zoo grounds, Dane County is hiring consultants and contractors to ensure visitors don’t notice a difference at the popular Madison attraction.
The Henry Vilas Zoological Society, a nonprofit that has been attached to the zoo for 105 years, lost its contract with the county as of Sunday, when a three-month extension to the agreement ended. The society had operated rides and concessions at the zoo, along with a robust fundraising operation.
The county, which took over operations of the zoo in the mid-1980s from the city of Madison, is now working to fill nine zoo positions and to sign a contract with Centerplate to run concessions.
“While the experience on the ground will remain the same for the families that go there, we’ll be moving forward making sure we have the best model for this type of partnership that’s best for the county, that’s best for the community, that’s best for the zoo,” County Executive Joe Parisi said.
The nine new positions would cost the county about $620,000 and would include four positions previously held by society staff, such as marketing and volunteer coordinators, as well as five new positions, including two zookeepers and a zoo manager, that the county believes it needs after the Association of Zoos and Aquariums told the county last year the zoo was understaffed.
The proposed contract with Centerplate, which operates concessions at the Alliant Energy Center, would last three years, with the county paying Centerplate $50,000 each year, according to the resolution before the County Board. The county would keep the first $100,000 in profits each year, and Centerplate would keep 15 percent of profits above that.
While waiting on contract approval, the county has offered jobs to part-time society employees who currently work in concessions, at the gift shop and with the rides to continue those jobs on a limited-term basis. Those employees would then be considered for employment with Centerplate.
The county is waiting to hear from AZA on accreditation and zoo operations experts before requesting proposals from and contracting with a new fundraising partner.
It has hired consultant Mike Gill for $8,000 and the Philadelphia-based consulting company Schultz & Williams for $18,000 to help refine the new operating model and devise a set of requirements and requests for a fundraising organization to work with the county.
“I think before we enter into a new agreement with a fundraising partner that we want to know a little bit better what other places do,” county controller Chuck Hicklin said.