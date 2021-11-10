'What did I lose two legs for?' Wisconsin veterans not ready to move on from Afghanistan

Baraboo resident and Iraq combat veteran Eric Pizer has been thinking about the Afghans who fell to their deaths after clinging to U.S. jets during the evacuation, the Americans who died helping people escape, and how the country so many Americans bled for is now “in chaos” after being overrun by the Taliban.

“It feels like it was a gigantic waste of time, lives and money,” Pizer said of the war in Afghanistan. He blames President Joe Biden, who ended the war but “did everything wrong” and “lost lives in the process.”

“I think I speak on (behalf of) a greater portion of veterans when I say that we’re all pretty mad about everything that happened,” Pizer said.

Despite their frustrations, local veterans said they are proud of what they were able to accomplish.

For one thing, Church said, there have been no more terrorist attacks in the U.S. originating from Afghanistan. Another is that millions of Afghans had an opportunity for a better life, though much of that work has now been undone since the Taliban is now back in power.