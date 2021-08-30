What accountability will look like this fall at UW-Madison

The University of Wisconsin-Madison will not limit access to campus buildings for students who fail to meet testing requirements this fall, instead relying on disciplinary measures that will be enacted on a “case-by-case” basis.
In a recent announcement, the university stated that students and staff who have not presented proof of vaccination with University Health Services will be required to test weekly for COVID-19. This was followed with the assurance that affected students and staff would be held “accountable” for getting tested.
University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone confirmed that Safer Badgers, a mobile app for tracking vaccination status and COVID test results, would not be reinstated or replaced with a similar program. In the spring semester, a “green” Badger Badge — proof that a campus community member had recently tested negative or was vaccinated — was needed to access university facilities. Students and staff on campus were required to test twice a week to maintain a green badge.
Proof of vaccination or a recent negative test will not be required to access buildings this fall; untested students will be allowed to attend classes. Employees who fail to meet the weekly testing requirement will be referred to the university’s employee disciplinary process. Students will be referred to the student nonacademic misconduct process.
“We really believe that the most effective way to track folks is through the internal testing system that we're using. We either have a vaccination record for a student or employee, or we don't. And if we don't have a vaccination record for you, you'll be hearing from us directly,” McGlone said. “We're absolutely ready to enforce that. We take it very seriously.”
Students and professors alike have expressed concerns regarding the university's approach, noting the risks of having thousands of unvaccinated, and potentially untested, students in classrooms.
Angie Li, a junior, sympathized with immunocompromised students and staff who can't receive the vaccine being placed among those who choose not to.
"Although I think going back to in-person would be ideal, I also understand the risks that come with it are also high — especially for those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons. I'm not sure the university is exactly ready for a whole year of in-person with masks as the only preventative measure," she said.
McGlone said the university does not have a set process for how it will discipline untested students or a threshold for how many tests a student can miss before they face suspension or expulsion. Each disciplinary case will be handled based on its unique circumstances and in accordance with Act 17, the state statute and administrative code on student nonacademic disciplinary procedures.
In the meantime, UW-Madison expects high vaccination rates among students and compliance with its mask mandate. A July survey of students who will stay in dorms this year found that 92.5% planned to be fully vaccinated by the start of classes, with 66,204 students and employees currently having at least one dose of the vaccine. McGlone pointed out that the university has already exceeded its goal of having 80% of students vaccinated.
“Obviously, we continue to be flexible and to adapt our approach as we learn more about the virus spreading,” McGlone said. “But that's the approach we're taking right now. And that, coupled with the indoor mask mandates, we think provides a strong level of protection.”
