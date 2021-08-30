What accountability will look like this fall at UW-Madison

“We really believe that the most effective way to track folks is through the internal testing system that we're using. We either have a vaccination record for a student or employee, or we don't. And if we don't have a vaccination record for you, you'll be hearing from us directly,” McGlone said. “We're absolutely ready to enforce that. We take it very seriously.”

Students and professors alike have expressed concerns regarding the university's approach, noting the risks of having thousands of unvaccinated, and potentially untested, students in classrooms.

Angie Li, a junior, sympathized with immunocompromised students and staff who can't receive the vaccine being placed among those who choose not to.

"Although I think going back to in-person would be ideal, I also understand the risks that come with it are also high — especially for those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons. I'm not sure the university is exactly ready for a whole year of in-person with masks as the only preventative measure," she said.