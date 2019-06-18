A cold and wet spring in Wisconsin has become a cold and wet early summer, which is not good news for farmers.
The crop progress report ending the week of June 16 said showers rolled through the state just about every day last week, with the chilly weather hindering crop development, as planted crops are up to two weeks behind in growth.
"Prevented plantings were reported in many areas," the report said. The term refers to acres prevented from being planted due to flooding, drought or other weather conditions, with farmers putting in claims to recover some of their losses.
The report is from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.
"Many farmers have now decided to go with prevent planting on the balance of their acres that have not been planted," a Shawano County report said. "Only about 30% of all the crops planted are emerged, and even the crops planted a month ago are only a few inches high."
There were 4.2 days out of 7.0 suitable for field work last week, down a full day from the week before.
The report said:
- Corn was 87% planted, 15 days behind last year and 18 days behind the five-year average. Emerged corn was at 66%, 16 days behind last year and the average. The crop was rated 54% good to excellent, up a point from the previous week.
- Soybeans were 77% planted, 14 days behind last year and 15 days behind average. Emerged soybeans were at 47%, 14 days behind last year and the average.
- Winter wheat was 48% headed, seven days behind last year and nine days behind the average. The crop was rated 45% good to excellent, same as the previous week.
- Oats emerged was 80% complete, 15 days behind last year and 18 days behind the average. The crop was 9% headed, eight days behind last year and the average. The crop was rated 70% good to excellent, four points higher than the previous week.
- Spring tillage was 93% complete, 15 days behind last year.
- Potatoes were rated 79% good to excellent, six points higher than the previous week.
- The first cutting of alfalfa was 60% complete, nine days behind last year and 10 days behind the average. All hay was rated 37% good to excellent, same as the week before.
- Pasture land was rated 60% good to excellent, up three points.
- Soil moisture was in good shape, with both subsoil and topsoil readings in the 99% adequate to surplus categories.