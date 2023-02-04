Ken Sipsma, the chairman of the Westport Town Board, died unexpectedly Jan. 28, according to his daughter, Amy Sipsma. He was 69.

Sipsma served as a town supervisor for 26 years before being appointed board chairman in 2022. He was running for reelection, unopposed at the time of his death.

A special education teacher before becoming an attorney, Sipsma served on various town committees while in office, including the Westport Plan Committee, Middleton Fire Commission and the Middleton/Westport Joint Zoning Committee.

Sipsma is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Burgh, daughters Amy and Molly, his mother, Mary, and several grandchildren.

The Waunakee Tribune reported an emergency board meeting was being scheduled this week to begin the steps toward appointing a chair.

Efforts to reach board members were unsuccessful.

