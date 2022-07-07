 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Side resident returns to home filled with smoke, ash after appliance melts down, authorities say

A West Side resident returned to a home filled with smoke and ash after an appliance melted down on Tuesday night, authorities reported.

Fire crews were sent to the residence in the 900 block of Pebble Beach Drive at 6:13 p.m. and arrived at 6:20 p.m. to find no immediate signs of fire, but heavy gray smoke throughout the house and all surfaces covered in about a quarter-inch of ash, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Ladder 2 went down to the basement, where the smoke seemed to be heavier, and found an appliance believed to be a dehumidifier that was burned up down to ashes so it couldn’t be positively identified as a dehumidifier, Schuster said.

No other fire or heat-related damage was found — the appliance was surrounded by non-flammable objects, so the fire did not spread beyond its point of origin, Schuster said.

Crews opened doors and windows to clear the smoke out of the house using positive pressure ventilation fans, Schuster said.

