West Side resident returns to home filled with smoke, ash after appliance melts down, authorities say

A West Side resident returned to a home filled with smoke and ash after an appliance melted down on Tuesday night, authorities reported.
Fire crews were sent to the residence in the 900 block of Pebble Beach Drive at 6:13 p.m. and arrived at 6:20 p.m. to find no immediate signs of fire, but heavy gray smoke throughout the house and all surfaces covered in about a quarter-inch of ash, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
Ladder 2 went down to the basement, where the smoke seemed to be heavier, and found an appliance believed to be a dehumidifier that was burned up down to ashes so it couldn’t be positively identified as a dehumidifier, Schuster said.
No other fire or heat-related damage was found — the appliance was surrounded by non-flammable objects, so the fire did not spread beyond its point of origin, Schuster said.
Crews opened doors and windows to clear the smoke out of the house using positive pressure ventilation fans, Schuster said.
Photos: See all the fire departments that took part in the processional for Capt. Cory Barr
Cory Barr processional, Footville firefighters
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, line of fire trucks
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Belleville-Exeter-Montrose Fire Department
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Black Earth Joint Fire Department
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 1
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 2
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 3
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 4
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 5
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Cambridge Area EMS ambulance
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Cambridge Fire Department
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Cottage Grove Fire Department
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Cross Plains Berry Fire Department
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Deerfield Fire Department
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, DeForest Area Fire & EMS
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Fitchburg Fire Department
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Footville Community Fire Department
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Madison Fire Department 1
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Madison Fire Department 2
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Maple Bluff Fire Department
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Marshall Fire Department 1
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Marshall Fire Department 2
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, McFarland Fire Department
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Milwaukee Fire Department
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Monona Fire Department
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Mount Horeb Fire Department 1
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Mount Horeb Fire Department 2
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Oregon Fire Department
GREG DIXON
Stoughton Fire Department
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Sun Prairie EMS
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Sun Prairie Fire Department ambulance
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Town of Madison Fire Department
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Verona Fire Department
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Waunakee Fire Department
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Wonewoc Area Fire Department
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Dane County Sheriff's Office
GREG DIXON
