West Side lab evacuated after chemical container leaked hazardous substance, authorities say

A West Side lab was evacuated Tuesday morning after a chemical container leaked a hazardous substance, the Madison Fire Department reported.

The evacuation of the lab in the 5600 block of Research Park Boulevard began after the container holding a chemical known to be toxic and flammable became compromised, causing a leak and chemical vapors reportedly to waft through the hallways and to another floor via the building’s ventilation system, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Ladder 2 activated the building’s fire alarm to prompt a full and complete evacuation and the department’s Hazardous Incident Team was called to the scene, Schuster said.

The chemical leak was contained by chemists at the lab prior to HIT entering the building. The HIT isolated the areas where chemical leaks and spills had been identified, then released the building back to its staffer for proper cleanup, Schuster said.

No injuries were reported.