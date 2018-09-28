A house fire on Madison's West Side Friday morning was a problem for school buses trying to get to an elementary school, with buses having to be rerouted by the fire department.
Nobody was hurt in the blaze reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Nakoma Road, close to Thoreau Elementary School, 3870 Nakoma Road.
"This incident occurred during peak traffic hours," said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster. "The primary dropoff site for the school was closed off for over an hour."
The fire department worked with police to re-route buses so children could get to school.
The fire involved a natural gas line on the rear exterior of the house. Firefighters turned off the gas and knocked the fire down shortly thereafter.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire. The cause is under investigation and no damage estimate was given.