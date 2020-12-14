West Side apartment residents displaced for a night after outside electrical fire, authorities say

Residents of a West Side apartment building were displaced overnight Saturday into Sunday after an outside electrical fire, authorities reported.
Fire crews responded to the 4900 block of Ascot Lane at 2:41 p.m. on a report of a fire along the outside of a building. Engine Co. 9 firefighters had to reach the property on foot as heavy snow conditions on the street prevented their fire engine from getting up the hill of the street, while other incoming crews were advised to enter the area from the west due to the road conditions, Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
The crews located an arcing electrical weatherhead — the entry point where overhead power or telephone wires enter a building — on the corner of a four-unit apartment building. The wires inside the weatherhead had already burned through the siding of the pipe chase, and there also were arcing wires up near a transformer, Schuster said.
Firefighters entered the building and evacuated all tenants, and a nearby building also was evacuated because it was close to the electrical fire, Schuster said.
There was a slight haze and odor of smoke in the basement of the apartment building, but the exterior fire did not spread into the building. When the power lines running from the power pole to the building burned through, the arcing of the weatherhead stopped, Schuster said.
MGE came to the scene and shut down the live electrical lines and residents were forced out for the night. Many residents stayed with friends or family for the night, and the American Red Cross provided help to others who needed it.
