Bishop Donald Hying has been named by Pope Francis to lead the Madison Diocese, succeeding the late Bishop Robert Morlino, who died in November, the Madison Diocese announced in a news release Thursday morning.
Hying, 58, comes from the Gary, Ind., Diocese, where he has served as bishop since January 2015.
Hying is a West Allis native and was ordained a priest in Milwaukee in 1989.
After serving various assignments both in and out of the U.S., Hying was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI to be the auxiliary bishop of the Milwaukee Archdiocese, then was consecrated as bishop in 2011.
The Madison Diocese is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. at Holy Name Heights to introduce the new bishop of Madison, the fifth bishop of the diocese.
