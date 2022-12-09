'We're so spoiled': Jamie Bugel keeps the Dane County Farmers' Market at its best

Just because the counter clockwise plod on the Capitol Square for the Dane County Farmers' Market each Saturday has come to a close, doesn't mean there's a break for many of the vendors, customers and the market's manager, Jamie Bugel.

This is indoor season for the market and it's Bugel's job to make sure the Holiday Market at Monona Terrace, which concludes Dec. 17, and the Late Winter Market, held each Saturday from Jan. 7 through April 8 to at Garver Feed Mill, run smoothly.

But while Bugel's origin story involves waking early on a regular basis, it has nothing to do with farming. She was a competitive swimmer at McClean High School in Virginia and at Dickinson College in Carlisie, Pennsylvania, where she specialized in the breast stroke and pre-dawn workouts were the norm. Her father worked for a cellular telephone company which bounced the family around with stops in northern Virginia, Louisville, Kentucky, and in Middleton from 1993-95 when she was a preschooler. That was followed by moves to Atlanta and Jacksonville, Florida, before a move back to northern Virginia where she completed high school.

Bugel (pronounced boo-gehl) has worked as a swim coach and a life guard over the years but when she was in college became interested in food and how and where it is grown. After earning a degree in biology she served as an apprentice at the college's farm which raised vegetables, sheep and cows and where she learned the basics about crops. She also helped researchers implant toads with tracking devices to study their movement which correlated to insect infestations.

She left the farm for the Land Institute in Salina, Kansas, where she worked on perennial grain crops, before moving to Madison in 2016 to pursue a masters degree in agroecology. She paid the bills for a time by working for the state Department of Natural Resources' Snapshot Wisconsin, a program that uses trail cameras to track wildlife.

"It was awesome. One time a volunteer sent a photo of a cougar, which was supper cool," Bugel said over coffee at Ledger Coffee Roasters inside Garver Feed Mill. "It was a great way to learn about the different areas of the state. One of things we learned is that fishers are way more south than we realized."

But her love of food and agriculture led Bugel to volunteer in 2017 at the Dane County Farmers' Market where she staffed the SNAP booth and then later managed the East Side Farmers Market at McPike Park. In April 2021, Bugel was named manager of the Dane County Farmers' Market, one of the largest in the country.

Q: What did you learn about farming that you didn't know before you got to the farm?

Bugel: It was my first job out of college and I learned how important it is to communicate with your co-workers and really make sure everyone has a similar vision with what you want to accomplish. I'm also fascinated by the seed industry. I really wanted to learn more about that and that was really helpful.

Q: So what have you learned about the seed industry?

A: There's currently a variety of perennial wheat called Kernza. Most of our agriculture is annual and there's extensive soil loss because of that. So if you turn some of these huge annual crops we grow into a crop that can grow for seven years that would change a lot of the landscape.

Q: Are we spoiled in Madison when it comes to farmers markets?

A: Absolutely. Whenever someone tells me 'there was only like 80 vendors at the market,' I'm like 'oh my goodness. We're so spoiled.' That's more than any other market in any other city would have on a regular basis.

Q: What are the challenges?

A: One thing I don't think people know is that the market is solely funded by the farmers' stall fees. So when they come to the market they pay a certain amount based on size of their tents (or space), and all of those fees go to pay for me and the assistant manager and that's it. Compared to any other large market in the U.S., we have the fewest amount of staff. People expect a lot from events and the farmers work super hard to get to the market and sell you the best food possible. Understanding that on a $6 dozen of eggs, the farmer's only making 50 cents off that. We have artificially low prices in most of our processed food in the country. For the farmers at the market, they're as cheap as they can be but all the money you're paying is going to your local farmer.

Q: Could you expand the summer market to beyond the Capitol Square to accommodate more vendors?

A: I don't think that would make a lot of sense. The square is literally the most equitable space you could have for farmers. The biggest issues when it comes to markets is where people are placed because if you have an offshoot somewhere there is a perception that that spot is worse. The square is a perfect square. I would never want to expand it past that.

Q: How is the Late Winter Market working out at Garver Feed Mill?

A: Great. The senor center was a fine location for many years and we had the market breakfast which was a great way to expose people to different foods that they haven't tried. But this space can hold twice as many vendors and it holds so many more customers. It's so great.

Q: Do you have room to expand here?

A: No we're maxed out. But, even still, 35 vendors is larger than most of the other markets in the state in the summer.

Q: Was 2022 like 2019 in terms of attendance at the summer market around the Square?

A: Yes. That's what I heard from vendors. The other thing is there's also kind of a specific mix for what makes a good day for a vendor. The early crowd you want is the local folks who are regulars and they know what they want and you can expect them to buy some good stuff from you. They know what they want. And then later in the day it's more touristy. It's not abut how many people are there but how many people are there to actually shop instead of just walk around.

Q: Tell us more about working with toads?

A: Toads are actually pretty easy to catch. If I was weeding something and I found a toad i would out it in a cooler and then put a little device under its skin and let it go. Then the students from the lab would come out at night and hang out by a pond and - you could wave it over a toad and find where it has been. It's definitely not as fancy as GPS. You've got to catch that toad again to see where it went. So I'm sure we had a lot of toads that were never found again.

