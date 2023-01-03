We're looking for community members to join a new reader advisory group

The Wisconsin State Journal is creating a reader advisory group to build bridges in the community and ensure we are covering the stories that are important to its residents.

Participants will have an opportunity to learn more about the newsroom and hear from reporters and editors about what they do. The group will also serve as a sounding board for new initiatives and will have the chance to give feedback on recent news coverage. We'd love to hear your ideas of ways to build stronger ties to the entire community.

The group will consist of people willing to volunteer an hour or two each month to talk with us about the community and the newspaper. We'd like to hear what you think the State Journal does well, and topics you think we should be covering but aren't.

We're looking for both longtime subscribers and new readers who are curious about journalism and the news operation. We'll strive to build an advisory group of open-minded people who are willing to share their opinions and respect diverse points of view.

If you're interested in learning more or applying to be part of this group, send an email to klecker@madison.com. Tell me a little about yourself and why you're interested in this opportunity.