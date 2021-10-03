Welcome to Wonderground: Madison Children’s Museum debuts outdoor play area

“It’s so much more than a playground,” said Deb Gilpin, president and CEO of the museum, watching from an upper deck as children explored below. It’s designed to allow children to take risks where the stakes are low — say, jumping from an upper platform instead of using the ladder, landing on a bed of wood chips a foot deep. Such environments, Gilpin said, teach children to make their own decisions and feel compassion for others who are taking risks.

While most play equipment is made from plastic and metal, museum staff worked with around 100 contractors and artisans from across the region to design the structures with repurposed natural and manufactured materials, part of an effort to reduce the project’s environmental impact. The trunks supporting The Thicket come from seldom-used black locust trees, while the yellow tiles covering the Beehive structure were cut from old fire hoses. The metal designs welded across the playhouse’s windows are made from repurposed parts, and the roof is covered in license plates and steel from an old barn.