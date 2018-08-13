Try 1 month for 99¢
NWS 8-13-18 afternoon
National Weather Service

Madison is in store for one more day of heat and humidity before rain and cooler weather comes in.

The National Weather Service said a high near 86 on Tuesday will drop to 77 on Wednesday and stay around 80 the rest of the week.

The day-to-day outlook:

  • Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 65.
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 86.
  • Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., low around 66.
  • Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 77.
  • Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 63.
  • Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m., high near 79.
  • Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 61.
  • Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 81.
  • Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 62.
  • Saturday: Sunny, high near 82.
  • Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 61.
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 82.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

