Madison is in store for one more day of heat and humidity before rain and cooler weather comes in.
The National Weather Service said a high near 86 on Tuesday will drop to 77 on Wednesday and stay around 80 the rest of the week.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 65.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 86.
- Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., low around 66.
- Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 77.
- Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 63.
- Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m., high near 79.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 61.
- Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 81.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 62.
- Saturday: Sunny, high near 82.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 61.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 82.