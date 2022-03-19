Weatherman can no longer smell or taste, but forecasts are accurate

Gary Cannalte, WISC-TV (Ch. 3) chief meteorologist, had a harrowing experience with COVID-19 early in the pandemic that landed him in the hospital on Thanksgiving 2020. He stayed there for five nights and still has some lingering effects.

“I don’t have the fog or anything else like that, but I literally don’t have any smell or taste,” he said. “That’s probably going to be permanent, it would be my guess.”

Because COVID-19 has only been around for about two years, it’s hard to know conclusively about any of its long-term issues, he said.

Cannalte, 60, said he was fortunate to get to UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital when he did, and put on oxygen. Once he got off the oxygen, he said, he recovered quickly other than losing his sense of smell and taste.

“So, I tell people, get your vaccines,” he said. “I mean, don’t take the chance.”

Cannalte grew up in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates and got a degree in meteorology from Northern Illinois University with a minor in communications.

A job at WJFW-TV in Rhinelander brought him to Wisconsin in 1988, and he started at WISC-TV two years later.

He and his wife, Jean Marty, a recently retired middle school teacher, live in Verona. Their son, Chuck, is set to graduate this spring with a degree in criminal justice from UW-Milwaukee.

Your experience with COVID-19 was a scary one. How are you coping with losing your sense of taste and smell?

You know, maybe I’m fortunate in the fact that when I got it I was almost 60 years old. I know what a steak tastes like, so I can, at least in my mind, kind of remember what it’s like. I mean, it actually has a little bit of a benefit that keeps me from overeating because you don’t enjoy food as much. Although I can tell the difference between sweet and salty and spicy. So I eat more spicy food now, but if I was 20 years old and had to face a life of not being able to taste food, it would probably be a little bit different.

Does that mean you have some remaining sense of taste?

I can sometimes taste the first bite of food, but that may be my mind telling me, “Yeah, that’s what a steak tastes like.” But after that, I can only detect texture and whether the food is spicy, sweet, salty, etc. From most of the experiences that I have read about, people get their smell and taste back pretty quickly after COVID, otherwise, they don’t get it back. Some doctors have theorized it could be a form of nerve damage. There have been some experiments with “training” the mind to regain smell by having people smell very strong odors repeatedly, but this requires time and isn’t always successful.

When did your interest in meteorology begin?

1967. I was 5 years old. I was in kindergarten, and in Chicago we had the blizzard of 1967, Jan. 26. And then in April — April 21 — there was the Belvidere, Lake Zurich and Oak Lawn tornadoes. And between those two events, that’s what really got my interest. And at that point I wanted to be a meteorologist. I was only 5 years old, but the only thing I never anticipated doing was going into television. I always thought I’d be behind the camera in research and it wasn’t until college that I even considered television.

What drew you toward television?

Well, actually my senior year in high school ... I was taking a lot of college prep courses and I took a speech course. ... And my speech teacher said, “Hey, you’ve got a good voice for radio. We’ve got an event in forensics, a speech team called radio speaking, where you put together a radio newscast. Why don’t you consider coming out for the team?” So, I did, and did pretty well in it. And then at that point I started thinking, maybe broadcasting is something to look into. And then when I went to college at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, I got involved with the radio station for three years.

You seem to enjoy talking about the weather, but also the science of making the forecast. Which part appeals to you more? Or is it about equal?

It’s always been the science part that interests me. It’s now a matter of being able to put that forecast and put that knowledge in a way that I can communicate to the average person who’s watching. They want to know what the weather’s going to be. They want to know why the weather is the way it is. We get questions all the time about that. So it starts with the forecast, and then the second part of it is the communication and being able to present that on the air.

What do you make of WKOW-TV’s 4 Degree Guarantee, in which if the station’s 10 p.m. forecast is off by more than 4 degrees, viewers can win money?

Personally, I like it. I mean, they’ve done it for many years. But we just actually ... got notified that we have earned the WeatheRate seal of approval for the second year in a row, meaning that we have the most accurate weather forecast in Madison. WeatheRate is an independent company based out of Arizona. They monitor TV weather broadcasts across the top 95 markets in the United States. And they compare every TV station and their forecast on a day-by-day basis. They look at a number of different things besides just the temperature. They look at when you’re predicting precipitation, whether or not you’re predicting severe weather, whether you’re predicting rain or snow or mixed precipitation. They look at it out to four days in advance and they can constantly update it every day of the year.

