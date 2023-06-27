The state Department of Natural Resources has issued an air quality advisory for all of all of Wisconsin until noon Thursday, sparked by persistent smoke originating from Canadian wildfires.

The heaviest smoke is expected to cloud the eastern portion of the state, where the Air Quality Index will likely range between "unhealthy" and "very unhealthy," potentially reaching the highest level, "hazardous."

The biggest threat to public health is from noon on Tuesday to noon on Wednesday, the DNR reported.

Everyone should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should avoid all physical outdoor activities, the DNR said.

Exposure to wildfire smoke can cause immediate health effects, including coughing, trouble breathing, stinging eyes, scratchy throat, running nose, shortness of breath, headaches and tiredness, among other symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends staying indoors and using an air filter whenever possible.

Masks may offer some protection. However, to be effective, masks should be of the N95 variety. Paper or dust masks typically found at hardware stores are designed to protect against large particles and will not protect against the finer particles contained in wildfire smoke.

The smoke has spread to many states in the Great Lakes region, with Chicago, Milwaukee and Minneapolis currently reporting some of the worst air quality in the world, according to the air quality monitor IQ Air.

The situation is expected to "remain highly dynamic over the coming days," the DNR said in a statement.