Book and cocktail pairings for Dad for Father's Day
Old-fashioned dad
Old Fashioned
From “The Unofficial Mad Men Cookbook”
You can’t go wrong with a classic old fashioned recipe, and the timeless drink doesn’t have too many rules. Your dad can mix it just like Don Draper does with this recipe from “The Unofficial Mad Men Cookbook.” Muddle together one sugar cube and two dashes of bitters. Mix with 1 ½ to 2 ounces of a whiskey of your choosing. Serve over ice in a classic whiskey glass, garnished with a Draper-esque orange twist.
Hip dad
Aperol Spritz
From “Death & Co: Modern Classic Cocktails”
Your hip dad can make a trendy cocktail from Manhattan speakeasy Death & Co.’s recipe book. It includes more than 500 recipes, including their take on an Aperol Spritz. Shake together ¾ ounce each of mezcal, yellow chartreuse, Aperol and lime juice.
The fruity notes of Aperol with the herbal yellow chartreuse harmonize perfectly for a refreshing, citrusy drink.
Classy dad
Vesper martini
From “Shaken: Drinking with James Bond and Ian Fleming”
For a dad with class, shake up (not stir) a Vesper martini, James Bond’s drink made famous in “Casino Royale,” from the Bond-themed “Shaken” cocktail book. Shake together 3 ounces of gin, 1 ounce of vodka and ½ ounce of lillet. Garnish with a lemon twist for a potent mix that 007 would approve of.
Foodie dad
Sparkling punch
From “The Aviary Cocktail Book”
Your food-lover dad will appreciate the more than 400 pages of The Aviary’s cocktail book that includes one-of-a-kind insights from the Chicago bar. One of their most popular cocktails is a sparkling punch with 1 ½ ounces of orange syrup, 1 ½ ounces of cognac and 4 ounces of champagne. Serve over ice topped with grated nutmeg.
Bon vivant dad
Hemingway daiquiri
From “A Drinkable Feast: A Cocktail Companion to 1920s Paris”
If your dad loves a historic drink with global flair, whip up a daiquiri a la Ernest Hemingway from “A Drinkable Feast.”
This cocktail calls for ½ ounce of maraschino liqueur (instead of traditional cane syrup, due to the writer’s disdain for sugary drinks), 2 ounces of light rum, ¾ ounce of fresh lime juice and ½ ounce of grapefruit juice.
Coffee-drinking dad
Tennessee julep
From “The Art & Craft of Coffee Cocktails”
Keep your dad caffeinated with “The Art & Craft of Coffee Cocktails,” featuring ways to mix coffee and liquor. Their Tennessee julep is easy yet sophisticated. Mix together 2 ounces of coffee-infused whiskey (mix regular whiskey with coffee to achieve the same effect), a bar spoon of apricot liqueur, ¹/³ ounce of light corn syrup and 12 chocolate mint leaves.
Beer-loving dad
Beer accessories
“The Oxford Companion to Beer”
While your brew-loving papa probably has his favorite beers, the comprehensive compendium “The Oxford Companion to Beer,” by acclaimed brewer Garrett Oliver, will delight and inspire. Pair it with quality pint glasses for an awesome brew gift set.
