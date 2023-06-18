Aperol Spritz

From “Death & Co: Modern Classic Cocktails”

Your hip dad can make a trendy cocktail from Manhattan speakeasy Death & Co.’s recipe book. It includes more than 500 recipes, including their take on an Aperol Spritz. Shake together ¾ ounce each of mezcal, yellow chartreuse, Aperol and lime juice.

The fruity notes of Aperol with the herbal yellow chartreuse harmonize perfectly for a refreshing, citrusy drink.