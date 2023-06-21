The warming trend will continue Wednesday as sunny skies persist. Temperatures are expected to level off in the days ahead though as clouds increase and rain approaches. Find out when the rain chance will begin and peak in our latest forecast video.
5 heat-tolerant plants for a flourishing summer garden
1. Tomatoes
There’s nothing like a fresh, ripe summer tomato picked from your backyard garden. This versatile savory fruit comes in a huge range of shapes and colors, from hearty beefsteak tomatoes to sweeter cherry varieties. Choosing the most heat-tolerant types of tomatoes like Celebrity, Bella Rosa, or Black Cherry will help you harvest a heftier bounty. Consistent daily watering is key with these thirsty plants.
2. Basil
What goes better with tomato than some fresh basil and mozzarella? This aromatic herb thrives in the summer months and grows best with six or more hours of sunlight per day. Frequent harvesting can actually help your basil plant grow, so snip off a few leaves whenever you want to make your own pesto or Caprese salad.
3. Sunflowers
What summer garden would be complete without sunflowers? These towering, bright flowers bring a little joy to any yard. Teddy Bear and Mammoth varieties are known for their heat tolerance and sturdy stems, but most sunflowers will thrive in hot weather. You can even harvest the seeds for a tasty snack.
4. Eggplant
Several eggplant varieties, including Black Beauty and Ichiban, thrive in the summer heat and love soaking up a full day of sunshine. This tasty and versatile vegetable is the perfect addition to a hearty ratatouille, or you can throw them on the grill for a satisfying side dish.
5. Zinnias
While many flowers wilt in hot weather, heat-resistant zinnias offer a vibrant pop of color on the most sweltering days. In addition to thriving in sunny conditions, zinnia flowers are drought-tolerant making them a forgiving pick if you sometimes forget to water your garden.
