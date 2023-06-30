Not much going on today, but a cold front arriving Saturday morning will boost our chances for showers and storms. Rain is expected to linger as well. Find out when the rain chance will end and what will happen to temperatures in our weather update video.
Photos: Smoke, haze from Canadian wildfires envelop St. Louis and other cities
Smoke from the Canadian wildfires obscures the St. Louis skyline as Keith Major runs sprints on the track off Compton Avenue at St. Louis University on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Major, a police officer in the city of St. Louis, is training for the World Police and Fire Games that is being held in Winnipeg, Canada from July 28-Aug. 6. Major said he was concerned about the air quality and compared training in the smoky air to training at high altitudes. Major will be competing in the 400 meter and relay races. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
Smoke from the Canadian wildfires in Illinois is visible from the Arch grounds on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo by Christine Tannous,
Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
Smoke from the Canadian wildfires blocks out the St. Louis skyline as seen looking east from the Skinker Boulevard exit and on ramp at Highway 40 Interstate 64 oat 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is visible in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo by Christine Tannous,
Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
Smoke from the Canadian wildfires obscures the St. Louis skyline as seen looking east down Market Street taken from from near Jefferson Avenue at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
Adrian Clark, 13, plays catch on the St. Louis Arch grounds while smoke from the Canadian wildfire is visibile behind him on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo by Christine Tannous,
Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is visible on the Mississippi River from the Arch grounds in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo by Christine Tannous,
Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is visible in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo by Christine Tannous,
Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
Practice continues at the St. Louis City SC training facility as smoke from the Canadian wildfires is visible in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo by Christine Tannous,
Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
Smoke from the Canadian wildfires create haze in the sky during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Houston Astros on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Haze from Canadian wildfires blankets the downtown Pittsburgh skyline as seen from West End Overlook in Elliott, Pa., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Benjamin B. Braun/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Benjamin B. Braun
Local Weather
