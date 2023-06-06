Optimizing your thermostat settings can keep you cool without major changes to your comfort level. Experiment with setting your thermostat a few degrees higher than you normally would during the day. You might find you’re unnecessarily blasting the AC. Turning your thermostat down during cooler nighttime temperatures can also add up to major savings.

A programmable smart thermostat can also help you track your cooling costs, reduce unnecessary energy usage, and adjust your settings when you’re away from home.