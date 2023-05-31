No more teachers, no more books! Whether you're taking time off of school, work, or just taking time for yourself, summer in the United States is arguably the best season to take a vacation. Not just any vacation, mind you, but the kind of getaway that puts the pep back in your step. The kind of trip that helps you recharge from the daily grind and leaves you feeling restored.
Bounce researched some of the best festivals to attend during your summer break, using Google deep-dives, Tripadvisor, Outside magazine, and various blogs. The 11 activities listed here give you the opportunity to take part in an amazing summer vacation experience in nearly every corner of the country.
The weather is warm, the sun is shining, the kids are out of school, and there is no shortage of things to do! From family-friendly fairs to outdoor adventures to dozens of music festivals, it's hard to know where to start and what activities to choose. Oftentimes, the travel budget is a major factor.
According to a recent Bankrate survey, the elevated inflation rate has a vast majority of people saying they are staying closer to home and spending less money when it comes to planning their vacations. From COVID lockdowns to political uprisings, the United States can feel strangely divided and, in some instances, unsafe, so this list focuses on activities that not only cover a majority of the country but also provide safe and affordable options for everyone to be able to access and enjoy.