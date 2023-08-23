The forecast for Madison today calls for temperatures up to 99 degrees Wednesday, which would be a record.

And some areas west of the city could pass 100 degrees.

Madison last hit 100 degrees on July 17, 2012, and has hit above the century mark 29 times over the last 90 years. In 1934, the city hit 100 degrees on May 31 and June 1 but in 1936 hit 100 degrees or more seven times in July and August, including the all-time record of 107 degrees.

In 1988 there were five days of 100-degree or more temperatures, including Aug. 16 and 17 when the high hit 102 each day. More recently, in 2012, the temperature climbed to 100 degrees or more four times, the highest on Aug. 5, when it hit 104 degrees, according to the Weather Service.

On Aug. 23, 1947, the temperature hit 98 degrees — Wednesday’s predicted high would break the record for that date — and Aug. 24 of the following year had a record of 98 degrees.