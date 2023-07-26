As a heat wave hits southern Wisconsin this week, it may be time to cool off at a Madison area pool or splash pad.
Meteorologists are expecting temperatures to climb into the upper 90s on Thursday and Friday, before cooling back down over the weekend. Goodman Pool on Madison's South Side is closed through July 30 for the All City Swim Meet, but here is a list of others Madison area pools and splash pads that can help you beat the heat.
Public pools
Mount Horeb Family Aquatic Center
204 Park St, Mt Horeb
The pool is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Admission Fees:
1 & Under: Free
People are also reading…
2-17: $3.00 residents, $4.00 nonresidents
18-59: $4.00 residents, $5.00 nonresidents
60+: $2.00 residents, $3.00 nonresidents
Temperatures are expected to feel like more than 100 degrees, with the hottest temperatures coming on Thursday and Friday.
Monona Community Pool
1013 Nichols Rd, Monona
Open swim sessions are held Monday through Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission Fees-
1 & Under: Free
2-17: $4.00
Adult Resident: $5.00
Adult Nonresident: $6.00
Seniors 62+: $4.00
Middleton Aquatic Center
2400 Park Lawn Pl, Middleton
Open swim sessions are held all week from 1 to 6 p.m.
Admission Fees-
18 months & Under: Free
General Public: $5.50
Goodman Aquatic Center
7762 County Rd PD, Verona
The aquatic center is open on weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and on weekends from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. This schedule is subject to change depending on staff availability, according to the pool's website.
The pool will be closed on Wednesday, July 26.
Admission Fees-
3 & Under: Free
5 Pack of Day Passes: $35
10 Pack of Day Passes: $55
Sun Prairie Family Aquatic Center
2598 West Main Street Sun Prairie
Open swim at the aquatic center is from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, open swim is held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. On the weekends open swim is from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Admission Fees:
18 months & Under: Free
Day Open Swim: $5.25
Night Open Swim: $4.00
Splash Pads
Phoebe Bakken Memorial Park
4064 Vilas Road, Cottage Grove
The splash pad is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays on Fridays. All other days of the week, the splash pad is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Nordic Ridge Park
1300 Hoel Avenue, Stoughton
The splash pad is open daily from 10 to 8 a.m.
Conservancy Commons Park
6822 Yellowwood Lane, DeForest
The splash pad is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fireman's Park
200 Jefferson St, DeForest
Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fireman’s Park Beach
Paoli St & Bruce St, Verona
Open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission Fees:
Resident Youth:$2
Nonresident Youth: $5
Resident Adult: $3
Nonresident Adult: $6
The park accepts cash or check for entrance fees.
McKee Farms Park
2930 Chapel Valley Rd, Fitchburg
The splash pad is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Lakeview Park
6300 Mendota Ave, Middleton
The splash pad is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Wetmore Park
555 North St, Sun Prairie
Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Reindahl Park
1818 Portage Rd, Madison
The splash pad is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cypress Spray Park
902 Magnolia Ln, Madison
Open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Elver Park
1250 McKenna Blvd, Madison
The splash park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.