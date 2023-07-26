2598 West Main Street Sun Prairie

Open swim at the aquatic center is from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, open swim is held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. On the weekends open swim is from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Admission Fees:

18 months & Under: Free

Day Open Swim: $5.25

Night Open Swim: $4.00

Splash Pads

Phoebe Bakken Memorial Park

4064 Vilas Road, Cottage Grove

The splash pad is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays on Fridays. All other days of the week, the splash pad is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Nordic Ridge Park

1300 Hoel Avenue, Stoughton

The splash pad is open daily from 10 to 8 a.m.

Conservancy Commons Park

6822 Yellowwood Lane, DeForest

The splash pad is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fireman's Park

200 Jefferson St, DeForest

Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fireman’s Park Beach

Paoli St & Bruce St, Verona

Open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission Fees:

Resident Youth:$2

Nonresident Youth: $5

Resident Adult: $3

Nonresident Adult: $6

The park accepts cash or check for entrance fees.

McKee Farms Park

2930 Chapel Valley Rd, Fitchburg

The splash pad is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lakeview Park

6300 Mendota Ave, Middleton

The splash pad is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.