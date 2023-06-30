The air quality in south central Wisconsin is improving, and the alert is set to expire at noon.

As of 10:30 a.m., Madison's air quality index was 60, or at a moderate level.

Anything above 100 is considered unhealthy, especially for seniors and people with lung diseases.

That's a big improvement — less than a third of the air quality index Thursday morning.

Other parts of the region were doing even better and in the "good" category. Sauk County was at 43, Columbia and Jefferson at 37, Walworth at 34 and Rock at 27.