The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast.