Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a…
The highs in the 90s could potentially set records for Madison, while making for a hot Badgers football opener and Taste of Madison, among oth…
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thou…
The Madison area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. A 67-degre…
The Madison area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Expect a dra…