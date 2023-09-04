The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 95. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The highs in the 90s could potentially set records for Madison, while making for a hot Badgers football opener and Taste of Madison, among oth…
The Madison area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Expect a dra…
The Madison area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. A 67-degre…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The Madison area could break records today as temperatures are expected to reach around 100 degrees.